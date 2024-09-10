Police are appealing for the public’s help to catch thieves who stole an electric bike and a drill from a Hucknall property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened around 4am on Sunday, September 1 in Meteor Road when a garage door was ripped off it’s rollers to gain entry and a black YT Decoy electric mountain bike and a drill were stolen.

Police are also appealing for information on other reported incidents of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in and around Hucknall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 12.15am on Wednesday, September 4 at the McDonald’s restaurant on Ashgate Road, Hucknall, three or four white males in balaclavas attempted to steal a motorbike.

An electric bike and drill were stolen after a garage door was ripped off a property on Meteor Road. Photo: Google

The offenders arrived on two scooters and a passenger alighted from one and got on the victim’s bike but was chased off by the owner.

Sometime before 9.45am on Wednesday, September 4, eggs were smashed all over a silver Mercedes Sprinter van on Millbank Place, Bestwood Village, damaging the paintwork.

Around 3.44pm on Saturday, August 31, a white Rock Rider electric pushbike was stolen from outside the Kings Catch Fish Bar on Portland Road, Hucknall by the pillion passenger of a moped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offender was a white male dressed in black clothing and a balaclava and both the moped and stolen bike were driven off towards Ashgate Road.

At 3.20am on Friday, August 30, there was a report of three males, all aged 15 or 16 years-old, wearing black t-shirts and black bottoms, tipping over the bins at the back of a property on Edward Close, Hucknall.

At 12.44pm on Sunday, September 1 on the old Rolls Royce airfield, Watnall Road, there was a report of three off-road bikes being unloaded from two white Transit vans.

At 3.44pm on Sunday, September 1 in Albert Street, Hucknall, there was a report of a large group of males, all aged 11 to 15 years-old, hanging around at the end of the street with some engaging in kick-and-run on doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 7.10pm on Sunday, September 1, in Polperro Way, Hucknall, there was a report of a group of eight youths in an alleyway at the side of a bungalow banging on the door, windows and fence.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected] or contact the police on 101.