Garage door ripped off Hucknall home as thieves steal electric bike
The incident happened around 4am on Sunday, September 1 in Meteor Road when a garage door was ripped off it’s rollers to gain entry and a black YT Decoy electric mountain bike and a drill were stolen.
Police are also appealing for information on other reported incidents of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in and around Hucknall.
Around 12.15am on Wednesday, September 4 at the McDonald’s restaurant on Ashgate Road, Hucknall, three or four white males in balaclavas attempted to steal a motorbike.
The offenders arrived on two scooters and a passenger alighted from one and got on the victim’s bike but was chased off by the owner.
Sometime before 9.45am on Wednesday, September 4, eggs were smashed all over a silver Mercedes Sprinter van on Millbank Place, Bestwood Village, damaging the paintwork.
Around 3.44pm on Saturday, August 31, a white Rock Rider electric pushbike was stolen from outside the Kings Catch Fish Bar on Portland Road, Hucknall by the pillion passenger of a moped.
The offender was a white male dressed in black clothing and a balaclava and both the moped and stolen bike were driven off towards Ashgate Road.
At 3.20am on Friday, August 30, there was a report of three males, all aged 15 or 16 years-old, wearing black t-shirts and black bottoms, tipping over the bins at the back of a property on Edward Close, Hucknall.
At 12.44pm on Sunday, September 1 on the old Rolls Royce airfield, Watnall Road, there was a report of three off-road bikes being unloaded from two white Transit vans.
At 3.44pm on Sunday, September 1 in Albert Street, Hucknall, there was a report of a large group of males, all aged 11 to 15 years-old, hanging around at the end of the street with some engaging in kick-and-run on doors.
At 7.10pm on Sunday, September 1, in Polperro Way, Hucknall, there was a report of a group of eight youths in an alleyway at the side of a bungalow banging on the door, windows and fence.
Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected] or contact the police on 101.