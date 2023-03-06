Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs both hospitals, was chosen by the Government as one of 40 major hospital trusts to receive a portion of a £3.7 billion pot of cash for the project.

The trust has called the vast building project ‘Tomorrow’s NUH’.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Gedling’s Conservative MP Tom Randall asked Mr Sunak for an update on the huge scheme.

The Prime Minister says plans for the redevelopment of the QMC are 'on track'

Mr Randall said: “Will he further reaffirm the Government’s commitment to the redevelopment of the QMC and City Hospital in the second biggest hospital investment programme in the country?”

Mr Sunak replied: “I can confirm we are committed to a new hospital scheme at QMC and City Hospital as part of our new hospitals programme.

“I know progress is being made and I look forward to seeing the project come to completion.”

Under the plans the maternity and neonatal services could be merged at QMC in a new Women’s and Children’s hospital.

The QMC could become the main site for emergency care, and a new cancer centre is proposed on top of car park one.

Most planned operations, such as hip replacements and cataract surgery, would be delivered at the City Hospital, with some emergency care moving to the QMC.

Cancer treatment would continue to be delivered across both sites.

City Hospital could then be transformed into a “centre of excellence for elective care”.

Funding for the Tomorrow’s NUH plan is expected to be released between 2025 and 2030 and a public consultation will take place early in 2023.

Mr Randall also asked the Prime Minister to join him in congratulating NHS workers at the trust, after it was revealed progress had been made in cutting down waiting lists for non-urgent operations by 26 per cent from January to February 2023, despite winter pressures and strike action.

It achieved this through the investment in a third surgical robot, artificial intelligence and a new surgical ward called the Jubilee Unit, which recently opened at City Hospital.