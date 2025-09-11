Rise in tuberculosis cases reported in Ashfield - and across the UK

Health officials have warned the UK is at risk of losing its low-incidence tuberculosis status as cases continue to rise.

New local figures from the UK Health Security Agency show 6.9 tuberculosis cases were reported in Ashfield from 2022 to 2024 – an average of 2.3 notifications each year.

Overall, the area had an average rate of 1.8 cases per 100,000 people.

The highest rate was found in Leicester at 42.1 per 100,000 people, followed by Newham in London at 41.4 per 100,000 people.

Across the UK, 5,941 notifications of tuberculosis were recorded in 2024, up 13 per cent from 2023.

The overall rate of tuberculosis was 8.6 notifications per 100,000 people, below the World Health Organisation's threshold of 10 per 100,000.

Seperate provisional UKHSA figures show 2,735 people have been notified with tuberculosis in the first six months of 2025.

Earlier this year, the UKHSA said the return of social mixing and international travel following the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as changing migration patterns, has led to the -re-emergence, re-establishment and resurgence’ of a number of illnesses.

Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UKHSA, warned tuberculosis ‘remains a serious public health issue in England’.

She said: "This current rate of increase will soon see the UK lose its WHO low incidence status of 10 per 100,000 population."

The recent report also showed 3,888 of the 4,409 (84 per cent) people with drug-sensitive tuberculosis – cases where the infection can be treated with drugs – completed treatment in 2023.

And some 175 (4 per cent) people notified in 2023 and treated for drug-sensitive tuberculosis died.

A testing and treatment programme is in place for people in areas of England with higher rates, or those coming from high-risk countries.

The universal BCG vaccine programme for school-aged children was stopped in 2005 and replaced by a targeted programme for babies and children at risk of exposure to the disease.