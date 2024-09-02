Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RSV is a common cause of coughs and colds 🤧

The RSV vaccine is being rolled out on the NHS in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The vaccination programme aims to protect new born babies and older people from RSV.

A similar vaccination programme has already launched in Scotland.

The NHS is launching an RSV vaccination programme from September 1, for pregnant women and older people.

RSV is a common virus that causes colds and coughs during winter, whilst many cases are mild, in some people it can cause serious and life-threatening breathing difficulties.

The new vaccination programme is expected to help protect infants from serious illness, with a recent analysis estimating that it could prevent 5,000 hospitalisations and that with an uptake of 60%, this could result in 70,000 fewer RSV illnesses in infants under 12 months.

The RSV vaccination programme has launched across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. (Photo: Gustavo Fring/Pexels) | Gustavo Fring/Pexels

For older people, research suggested that the first season of vaccinations could prevent 2,500 hospital admissions, 15,000 GP visits and 60,000 RSV illnesses in those vaccinated.

The vaccine will be launching in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with Scotland already beginning its RSV vaccination programme in August.

What is RSV?

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common cause of colds and coughs, with most of us having it many times in our lives and as many as nine in 10 children having it by the age of two.

Symptoms include a cough, sore throat, sneezing and a runny or blocked nose. RSV infections often get better by themselves but can cause serious and life-threatening breathing difficulties for babies and older adults.

Who is eligible for the RSV vaccine?

Women who are 28 weeks pregnant and older people aged 75 to 79-years-old will be eligible for RSV vaccine.

If you turned 80 on or after September 1, 2024, you're eligible for the RSV vaccine until 31 August 2025. You're not eligible for the RSV vaccine if you turned 80 before September 1, 2024.

How do I get the RSV vaccine?

If you’re pregnant you should be offered the RSV vaccine around the time of your 28-week antenatal appointment, which will provide the best protection for your baby. The vaccine can also be given later, including up until you go into labour. If you’re 28 weeks pregnant or more and haven’t been offered a vaccine speak to your maternity service or GP Surgery.

If you’re aged 75 to 79-years-old your GP surgery will contact you about getting the RSV vaccine, either by letter, text, phone call or email.

When is it available?

The RSV vaccine will be available to access all year round. Older people will only need one dose of the vaccine, which will offer protection for multiple years, whilst women should get a vaccination with every pregnancy to protect the baby.

You can find out more about who is eligible and how to access the RSV vaccine on NHS.UK.