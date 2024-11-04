Disney Store's Toy Tuesday starts tomorrow - deals announced include 25% off selected toys, costumes and more

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 4th Nov 2024, 12:16 BST
Starting tomorrow, Tuesday 5th November, and continuing through Wednesday 6th, Disney fans can take advantage of incredible deals and promotions for just 48 hours when shopping at DisneyStore.co.uk.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Toy Tuesday Top Highlights: Enjoy 25% Off Selected Toys, Costumes, and More: Shoppers can unlock incredible savings on a wide range of Disney favourites with code TOYTUESDAY. Free Gift Alert! Spend £75/ 85€ or more and receive a free Stitch Attacks Snacks sort toy — choose from 7 fun options!

Free Delivery for One Day Only: On Wednesday 6th November, enjoy free delivery in the UK, France, and Germany with code SHIPMAGIC. (Note: This offer is a one-day exclusive and will not be communicated in advance.)

Mickey Mouse Pirates of the Caribbean Ship Playset: Was £50, now £37.50.
Mickey Mouse Pirates of the Caribbean Ship Playset: Was £50, now £37.50.

Top Toy Tuesday Featured Deals Include:

The Incredible Remote Control Vehicle, Incredibles 2: Originally £50, now only £37.50 (UK Only)

https://www.disneystore.co.uk/the-incredible-remote-control-vehicle-incredibles-2-417158153142.html

Mickey Mouse Pirates of the Caribbean Ship Playset: Was £50, now £37.50

The Incredible Remote Control Vehicle, Incredibles 2: Originally £50, now only £37.50 (UK Only).
The Incredible Remote Control Vehicle, Incredibles 2: Originally £50, now only £37.50 (UK Only).

https://www.disneystore.co.uk/mickey-mouse-pirates-of-the-caribbean-ship-playset-417147420705.html

Star Wars Mega Figurine Playset: Originally £45, now £33.75

https://www.disneystore.co.uk/star-wars-mega-figurine-playset-417138059013.html

Disney Animators' Collection Mega Figurine Playset: Was £45, now just £33.75

https://www.disneystore.co.uk/disney-animators-collection-mega-figurine-playset-417138122205.html

Stitch Medium Soft Toy - 38cm: Discounted from £24 to £18

https://www.disneystore.co.uk/stitch-medium-soft-toy---38cm-412312819889.html

Minnie Mouse Medium Soft Toy - 45cm: Originally £24, now £18

https://www.disneystore.co.uk/minnie-mouse-medium-soft-toy---45cm-412312819391.html

Disney Princess Mini Doll Set: Reduced from £65 to £48.75

https://www.disneystore.co.uk/disney-princess-mini-doll-set-416128037321.html

Simba Medium Soft Toy, The Lion King - 33cm: Was £24, now £18

https://www.disneystore.co.uk/simba-medium-soft-toy-the-lion-king---33cm-412313295484.html

Olaf Medium Soft Toy, Frozen 2 - 38cm: Originally £24, now just £18

https://www.disneystore.co.uk/olaf-medium-soft-toy-frozen-2---38cm-415157871333.html

For more gift ideas from Disney visit the website here.

Don’t Miss Out! These offers will only be available for 48 hours, so make sure to spread the word and let your readers know about this magical opportunity to stock up on gifts and collectibles.

