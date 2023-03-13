The Pilgrim Oak, on High Street, Hucknall and the The William Peverel on Main Street, Bulwell, will host the festival from Wednesday, March 22 to Sunday, April 2.

The festival features beers from Switzerland, USA and Belgium, alongside vegan and gluten-free tipples.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include orange peel, chocolate and coriander in their ingredients.

The beers will be priced at £2.35 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Orkney Cliff Edge, Oakham Buckle Up!, Vale Brass Monkey, Brombeer Freddy Export from Belgium, Theakston Double Cross, Exmoor Upside Brown, Cambridge Flower Child IPA, from the USA, Saltaire Triple Choc, Cairngorm White Lady, and Sudwerk Reeds Ale, from Switzerland.

James Weston, The Pilgrim Oak manager, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.

“It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas."