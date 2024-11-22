Less stress, more tiki at new bar Tahula's as immersive interiors and creative cocktails revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vibrant colours, nautical references and plenty of surprises are in store as Nottingham’s newest tiki bar Tahula’s Tiki Shack, reveals everything guests need to know ahead of its official launch this weekend.

Set to open its doors to the public on Saturday 23 November, Tahula’s interior aesthetic takes inspiration from a visit to Las Vegas, and channels the sights and sounds of world-renowned bar, Golden Tiki.

Building on Fletchergate Industries’ reputation for creating immersive experiences based on some of the most exciting global destinations, Tahula’s has been converted into the ultimate island getaway, leaning heavily on the nautical elements that define the best tiki haunts around the world, as well as grungy 90s American dive bars.

The late-night dancing space is packed with sun-bleached treasures that have been dug out from far away tropical shores. Kitsch paintings and trinkets adorn the bamboo-clad walls, highlighted by playful, flickering string lights.

Tahula’s Tiki Shack entrance on Carlton Street, Hockley

Dan Ellis, CEO of Fletchergate Industries, said: “We wanted to bring a slice of the ultimate escapism to Nottingham, offering up something creative and exciting that makes you feel like you’ve been transported somewhere completely different the moment you step through the door. Our team have worked hard to make it outstanding and fun, yet with affordable prices that make it great value for money.

“Our motto is ‘Less stress, more tiki’ and that’s an ethos we’ve channelled throughout Tahula’s. We hope that with our immersive interiors, imaginative cocktails and feel-good music policy, we can ensure that every guest feels the same way after spending time with us at Tahula’s. Whether joining us for drinks after the working week, or planning a night of late night dancing until the early hours, we’re confident that we’ve designed the best tiki bar in the Midlands and we can’t wait to welcome people.”

Adding to the atmosphere is a drinks menu packed with themed cocktails that are all also available as fishbowls for sharing, and have been crafted by Fletchergate Industries’ expert team of mixologists. Whether opting for the vodka and watermelon ‘Shark Attack’, rum-soaked ‘Jungle Bird’ or one of its signature alcoholic slushies featuring rum, absinthe or Shanky’s Whip whiskey liqueur, there’s lots to discover at Tahula’s.

Dan added: “Our cocktails have been a key part of all our bars since the very beginning, helping to create so many picture-perfect moments and adding an element of fun to every night out. For Tahula’s, we’ve gone even more creative than ever before, and our team have spent time combining fruity, strong and delicious flavours with plenty of eye-catching touches to provide a menu that will be impossible to choose from.”

The drinks menu is packed with themed cocktails crafted by Fletchergate Industries’ expert team of mixologists.

Tahula’s Tiki Shack marks the latest venue from Fletchergate Industries, and joins the independent bar group’s ten other venues which include popular local gems such as The Blind Rabbit, Walrus and Penny Lane.

The new tiki bar can be found on Carlton Street, at the former lower floor of the well-loved bar Hockley Arts Club, which will continue to operate on the top two floors of the building, but now with a new secret entrance at a new location.

It will be open to the public from 7.00pm on Saturday 23 November. From there, it will then be open every Friday and Saturday night from 5.00pm until late.

To find out more, follow Tahula’s Tiki Shack on @tahulastikishack.