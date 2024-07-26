Peter Pizzeria set to give Nottingham a slice of the action with August launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Independent Leicestershire pizzeria brand Peter Pizzeria is set to open the doors to its latest site in Nottingham this summer.

Located on Pepper Street, the new 2,500 square foot site will be bringing 30 jobs to the city, with a public launch set for August this year.

It marks the popular restaurant’s first location outside Leicestershire and follows the successes of Peter Pizzeria’s sites in Loughborough and Leicester which have both built a cult following since opening their doors over a decade ago, thanks to their iconic interiors and quality ingredients.

Set to bring foodies a casual English pizzeria with heavy Italian influences and the very best Neapolitan style pizza, all ingredients will either be sourced locally or from Italy and will be made with the same care and attention as the forefather of the Margherita pizza himself, Raffaele Esposito, whose 19th century Napoli tavern Peter takes its name from.

David Hallam, managing director of Peter Pizzeria, said: “Nottingham has always marked a real opportunity for us. It’s a city of food lovers who relish creativity – which is a key part of the Peter Pizzeria ethos. So, it was a natural fit for us, and the perfect location for our first expansion out of Leicestershire.

“Since first opening our doors in Loughborough back in 2013, we’ve been on a mission to cure the injured name of pizza, and we’ve spent time refining our offering to create a fun, casual pizzeria that’s far from your typical. We can’t wait to show Nottingham what we’re all about when we open our doors in August.”

Peter Pizzeria has always prided itself on bringing guests a unique dining experience thanks to its choice of iconic locations and that’s as true in Nottingham as its other sites. Located in the Grade II listed building, which was a bank in its previous life, diners can expect lots of original features, creative style notes, eye-catching furniture and unforgettable artwork from the second they step inside.

Peter Vasi, general manager of Peter Pizzeria Nottingham, said: “Those who may be familiar with the brand will know that the Peter Pizzeria experience always brings together authentic pizzas done right, served in a setting that always turns heads. And, we’ve certainly pulled out all the stops at our new Nottingham site. Expect bold interiors, homages to our Italian roots with a modern re-imagining, and lots of trinkets and features that are bound to get people talking.”