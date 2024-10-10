Scotch, English and American whisky bargains this week

Even outside of the big sale events, you can always find a good whisky bargain or two - if you know where to look

Amazon’s big October sale is now over, and with it some great whisky bargains are mere history.

However, you don’t need to wait until Black Friday to enjoy special deals on some of our favourite drams, so I’ve run the rule over the best current deals not just on Amazon but also the likes of Master of Malt and the Whisky Exchange.

These giants all compete furiously to grab your attention and win a larger slice of the growing domestic whisky market - so there’s always something worth digging out if you have the time.

The holy grail for me is a balance between price, quality and interest, so here are three I think fit the bill, but you be the judge:

Auchentoshan American Oak, Lowland single malt, £22 from Amazon

Auchentoshan single malt | Amazon

Bourbon barrels impart a delicious, vanilla smoothness to this Lowland classic, while retaining a touch of fruit and a hint of spice. An award winning bargain at this price - and Prime members get free shipping of course.

Auchentoshan American Oak 40% ABV, 70cl. Amazon £22,- saving 33%

Samuel Gulliver & Co. England's No.6 Whisky, £62 from Master of Malt

England's No.6 Whisky | Master of Malt

An English whisky. No, really - this is worth seeking out. I first came across this surprisingly well-rounded whisky when it was included in one of those whisky advent calendars. It stood out for an almost Christmas-cakey nose with a more lively finish. Spotting this deal with £10 off, I’m very tempted to give it another go. It’s the official whisky of English Rugby so I could make a pun about giving it a try, but I’m better than that, so I won’t.

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, £19 from Amazon

Buffalo Trace is a classic bourbon from a storied distillery | Amazon

I keep coming back to Buffalo Trace again and again. Almost unbeatable in an Old Fashioned, it’s a great sipping whiskey too, with flavours of toffee, vanilla and fruit that stop short of being too sweet.

Like all bourbons, it’s the mix of grains - the ‘mash bill’ - that defines the brand’s familiar profile, and Buffalo Trace is for me almost a ‘reference’ bourbon because of the balance it achieves.

Tip: If you’re a little bored of an Old Fashioned, try a Godfather for an easy cocktail without the faff. Simply add a dash of a good amaretto to a couple of fingers of Buffalo Trace and stir over a big chunk of ice. I recommend Adriatico Amaretto, £32 from Amazon.

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, ABV 40%, 70cl, £19 - 27% saving from Amazon