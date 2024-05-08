Standing proud on Bowden Avenue in Bestwood Village, close to the country park, is this immaculate, four-bedroom family home, which is on the market for £370,000 with Arnold-based estate agents, Robert Ellis.Standing proud on Bowden Avenue in Bestwood Village, close to the country park, is this immaculate, four-bedroom family home, which is on the market for £370,000 with Arnold-based estate agents, Robert Ellis.
Check out immaculate family home within a stone's throw of Bestwood Country Park

Of all the properties for sale in Bestwood Village at the moment, few can match the kerb appeal of this four-bedroom beauty.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 8th May 2024, 16:28 BST

And it becomes an even more enticing prospect when you take a look at the clean and classy interior – as you can do via our photo gallery below;

Standing proudly on a cul-de-sac at Bowden Avenue, within a stone’s throw of Bestwood Country Park, is an immaculate, detached home. It’s on the market for £370,000 with estate agents Robert Ellis, of Arnold, who insist it’s “a must see” and “ideal for families”.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, dining room, utility room, cloakroom and downstairs WC. Upstairs, you will find a family bathroom and all four bedrooms, including the master with a Juliet balcony, an en suite shower room and fitted wardrobes.

Outside, there is off-street parking space on the front driveway, which leads to an integral garage, while the back is graced by a private, enclosed garden with patio, seating space, lawn and shed.

Take the hint and check out our gallery before visiting Zoopla here for more information, including floor plans.

Our mini-tour of the £370,000 Bestwood Village property begins in the comfortable lounge, which boasts a feature electric fireplace with surround, a bay window facing the front, ceiling light-points and a carpeted floor.

1. Comfortable lounge

Our mini-tour of the £370,000 Bestwood Village property begins in the comfortable lounge, which boasts a feature electric fireplace with surround, a bay window facing the front, ceiling light-points and a carpeted floor.

An internal door from the lounge leads into this contemporary kitchen, which is fitted with a range of matching wall, base and drawer units, incorporating work surfaces over. There is also a composite sink and drainer unit with dual-heat tap above, while an archway leads to the dining room.

2. Contemporary kitchen

An internal door from the lounge leads into this contemporary kitchen, which is fitted with a range of matching wall, base and drawer units, incorporating work surfaces over. There is also a composite sink and drainer unit with dual-heat tap above, while an archway leads to the dining room.

Among the integrated appliances in the kitchen is an eve-level double oven. There is also a dishwasher, fridge, freezer and five-ring gas hob with extractor unit above. Recessed spotlights to the ceiling and a tiled floor add to the appeal of the room.

3. Eye-level double oven

Among the integrated appliances in the kitchen is an eve-level double oven. There is also a dishwasher, fridge, freezer and five-ring gas hob with extractor unit above. Recessed spotlights to the ceiling and a tiled floor add to the appeal of the room.

The kitchen flows seamlessly into this delightful dining room with uPVC double-glazed patio doors that lead to the rear garden. Recessed spotlights to the ceiling inject even more brightness.

4. Delightful dining room

The kitchen flows seamlessly into this delightful dining room with uPVC double-glazed patio doors that lead to the rear garden. Recessed spotlights to the ceiling inject even more brightness.

