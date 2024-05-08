And it becomes an even more enticing prospect when you take a look at the clean and classy interior – as you can do via our photo gallery below;

Standing proudly on a cul-de-sac at Bowden Avenue, within a stone’s throw of Bestwood Country Park, is an immaculate, detached home. It’s on the market for £370,000 with estate agents Robert Ellis, of Arnold, who insist it’s “a must see” and “ideal for families”.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, dining room, utility room, cloakroom and downstairs WC. Upstairs, you will find a family bathroom and all four bedrooms, including the master with a Juliet balcony, an en suite shower room and fitted wardrobes.

Outside, there is off-street parking space on the front driveway, which leads to an integral garage, while the back is graced by a private, enclosed garden with patio, seating space, lawn and shed.

Take the hint and check out our gallery before visiting Zoopla here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Comfortable lounge Our mini-tour of the £370,000 Bestwood Village property begins in the comfortable lounge, which boasts a feature electric fireplace with surround, a bay window facing the front, ceiling light-points and a carpeted floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Contemporary kitchen An internal door from the lounge leads into this contemporary kitchen, which is fitted with a range of matching wall, base and drawer units, incorporating work surfaces over. There is also a composite sink and drainer unit with dual-heat tap above, while an archway leads to the dining room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Eye-level double oven Among the integrated appliances in the kitchen is an eve-level double oven. There is also a dishwasher, fridge, freezer and five-ring gas hob with extractor unit above. Recessed spotlights to the ceiling and a tiled floor add to the appeal of the room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Delightful dining room The kitchen flows seamlessly into this delightful dining room with uPVC double-glazed patio doors that lead to the rear garden. Recessed spotlights to the ceiling inject even more brightness. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales