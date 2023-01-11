'Exceptional' and 'exclusive' boxes ticked by this eyecatching house in Hucknall
The boxes marked ‘exceptional’ and ‘exclusive’ are ticked and double-ticked by this eyecatching property in Hucknall, which has just hit the market.
The four-bedroom, detached house sits on Canberra Crescent, which is on the western outskirts of the town, off the top end of Watnall Road.
Offers of more than £350,000 are being invited by the Heanor-based estate agents, Hall & Benson, for a home that is spacious and boasts contemporary decor throughout.
A spokesperson for Hall & Benson says: “It is exceptionally well presented and is in a very popular residential location, close to excellent transport links.”
The ground floor consists of an entrance hall, living room, dining kitchen, utility room and WC. Upstairs, you will find four generously-sized bedrooms, including a master with en suite, and a family bathroom.
The property’s assets continue outside, where there is a block-paved driveway providing off-street parking space and an integral garage at the front. A gate at the side leads to the back garden, which features a porcelain patio, timber borders, lighting and steps leading to a lawn with mature trees and shrubs.
