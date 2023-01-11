'Exceptional' and 'exclusive' boxes ticked by this eyecatching house in Hucknall

The boxes marked ‘exceptional’ and ‘exclusive’ are ticked and double-ticked by this eyecatching property in Hucknall, which has just hit the market.

The four-bedroom, detached house sits on Canberra Crescent, which is on the western outskirts of the town, off the top end of Watnall Road.

Offers of more than £350,000 are being invited by the Heanor-based estate agents, Hall & Benson, for a home that is spacious and boasts contemporary decor throughout.

A spokesperson for Hall & Benson says: “It is exceptionally well presented and is in a very popular residential location, close to excellent transport links.”

The ground floor consists of an entrance hall, living room, dining kitchen, utility room and WC. Upstairs, you will find four generously-sized bedrooms, including a master with en suite, and a family bathroom.

The property’s assets continue outside, where there is a block-paved driveway providing off-street parking space and an integral garage at the front. A gate at the side leads to the back garden, which features a porcelain patio, timber borders, lighting and steps leading to a lawn with mature trees and shrubs.

Flick through our photo gallery below to inspect the house before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1. Lovely living room Our tour of the Canberra Crescent property begins in this lovely living room or lounge. It is a comfortable, stylish space with a carpeted floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Bright and light The living room is a bright space thanks largely to natural light flooding through a uPVC double-glazed bay window that faces the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining kitchen Next stop is the dining kitchen, which is fitted with a range of wall and base units, with under-counter lighting, and a work surface that incorporates an inset stainless steel sink and drainer. The window overlooks the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Integrated appliances Integrated appliances in the dining kitchen include an oven with four-ring gas hob, extractor fan, dishwasher, fridge/freezer and wine cooler. There are spotlights to the ceiling and Karndean flooring. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales