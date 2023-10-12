News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
One of the most expensive homes on the market in Hucknall at the moment is this exclusive five-bedroom, detached bungalow at Portland Gardens. Offers in the region of £600,000 are invited by High Street estate agents Bairstow EvesOne of the most expensive homes on the market in Hucknall at the moment is this exclusive five-bedroom, detached bungalow at Portland Gardens. Offers in the region of £600,000 are invited by High Street estate agents Bairstow Eves
One of the most expensive homes on the market in Hucknall at the moment is this exclusive five-bedroom, detached bungalow at Portland Gardens. Offers in the region of £600,000 are invited by High Street estate agents Bairstow Eves

Exclusive and extensive -- check out this £600,000 five-bed bungalow in Hucknall

Exclusive and extensive are the words that spring to mind to describe this bungalow, which is one of the most costly properties on the market in Hucknall at the moment.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 14:21 BST

Offers in the region of £600,000 are invited by Hucknall High Street estate agents Bairstow Eves for the five-bedroom home that sits on a half-acre plot at Portland Gardens, off Wood Lane.

The bungalow is detached, complete with large, well-established gardens and double garage, the location is much sought after and the sale has no upward chain. It sits far enough away from the hustle and bustle of town but close enough to walk to the town centre, with is shops and amenities.

So what does the property look like inside? Flick through our photo gallery below to find out.

In brief, a spacious entrance hall leads to a big living room, open-plan kitchen/diner, separate dining room and conservatory. The rest of the living accommodation comprises five double bedrooms, two of which boast en suite shower rooms and one of which is on the first floor, and a family bathroom.

Outside, the front garden is mainly laid to lawn, while a driveway has off-street parking space for several cars and leads to the detached garage with its up-and-over door. An Indian sandstone patio wraps around the side and back, where another lawned garden also features a large selection of borders, shrubs, bushes and trees. Added extras are a summer house and several raised vegetable plots.

Once you’ve checked out our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

Let's begin our tour of the Portland Gardens bungalow in the largest of the three reception rooms, the lounge or living room. Comfortable and bright, it leads to the conservatory.

1. Large living room

Let's begin our tour of the Portland Gardens bungalow in the largest of the three reception rooms, the lounge or living room. Comfortable and bright, it leads to the conservatory. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
One of the main features of the living room is a characterful log-burner. Nights in, watching TV, couldn't be cosier.

2. Cosy up to the log-burner

One of the main features of the living room is a characterful log-burner. Nights in, watching TV, couldn't be cosier. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A final look at the living room, which is immaculately presented.

3. Immaculately presented

A final look at the living room, which is immaculately presented. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Moving on now to the open-plan kitchen/diner at the £600,000 Hucknall bungalow. Matching units blend with essential appliances.

4. Open-plan kitchen/diner

Moving on now to the open-plan kitchen/diner at the £600,000 Hucknall bungalow. Matching units blend with essential appliances. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HucknallZoopla