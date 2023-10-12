Exclusive and extensive are the words that spring to mind to describe this bungalow, which is one of the most costly properties on the market in Hucknall at the moment.

Offers in the region of £600,000 are invited by Hucknall High Street estate agents Bairstow Eves for the five-bedroom home that sits on a half-acre plot at Portland Gardens, off Wood Lane.

The bungalow is detached, complete with large, well-established gardens and double garage, the location is much sought after and the sale has no upward chain. It sits far enough away from the hustle and bustle of town but close enough to walk to the town centre, with is shops and amenities.

So what does the property look like inside? Flick through our photo gallery below to find out.

In brief, a spacious entrance hall leads to a big living room, open-plan kitchen/diner, separate dining room and conservatory. The rest of the living accommodation comprises five double bedrooms, two of which boast en suite shower rooms and one of which is on the first floor, and a family bathroom.

Outside, the front garden is mainly laid to lawn, while a driveway has off-street parking space for several cars and leads to the detached garage with its up-and-over door. An Indian sandstone patio wraps around the side and back, where another lawned garden also features a large selection of borders, shrubs, bushes and trees. Added extras are a summer house and several raised vegetable plots.

Once you’ve checked out our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Large living room Let's begin our tour of the Portland Gardens bungalow in the largest of the three reception rooms, the lounge or living room. Comfortable and bright, it leads to the conservatory. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Cosy up to the log-burner One of the main features of the living room is a characterful log-burner. Nights in, watching TV, couldn't be cosier. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Immaculately presented A final look at the living room, which is immaculately presented. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Open-plan kitchen/diner Moving on now to the open-plan kitchen/diner at the £600,000 Hucknall bungalow. Matching units blend with essential appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales