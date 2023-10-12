Exclusive and extensive -- check out this £600,000 five-bed bungalow in Hucknall
Offers in the region of £600,000 are invited by Hucknall High Street estate agents Bairstow Eves for the five-bedroom home that sits on a half-acre plot at Portland Gardens, off Wood Lane.
The bungalow is detached, complete with large, well-established gardens and double garage, the location is much sought after and the sale has no upward chain. It sits far enough away from the hustle and bustle of town but close enough to walk to the town centre, with is shops and amenities.
So what does the property look like inside? Flick through our photo gallery below to find out.
In brief, a spacious entrance hall leads to a big living room, open-plan kitchen/diner, separate dining room and conservatory. The rest of the living accommodation comprises five double bedrooms, two of which boast en suite shower rooms and one of which is on the first floor, and a family bathroom.
Outside, the front garden is mainly laid to lawn, while a driveway has off-street parking space for several cars and leads to the detached garage with its up-and-over door. An Indian sandstone patio wraps around the side and back, where another lawned garden also features a large selection of borders, shrubs, bushes and trees. Added extras are a summer house and several raised vegetable plots.
