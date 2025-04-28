First Shared Ownership homes now available in Newark-on-Trent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home seekers in Nottinghamshire and beyond now have a wider scope of choice following the recent release of high-quality Shared Ownership homes in Newark-on-Trent.

Platform Home Ownership is collaborating with five-star housebuilder Miller Homes, to meet the heightened demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder in the region.

The Lockview development, just off Bluebell Drive in Middlebeck, is part of the large-scale investment on the land around the Southern Link Road, which will connect the A1 at Balderton with the A46 at Farndon, opening up greater transport links for buyers at the development.

A variety of home seekers can take advantage of the brand-new offering, with three-bedroom options available in a multitude of styles, including detached, semi-detached and terraced, meaning there is something for families, commuters, downsizers, young professionals and more.

interior of a Platform home in Nottinghamshire.

The Southern Link Road investment also means that non-commuter traffic will be diverted away from the town centre, making the journey to and from work or school more convenient and stress-free, while the development’s location ensures a great blend of rural and urban living.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing a 179% increase in sales through at this stage of the 2024/25 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

The energy-efficient, versatile homes sit at the southern tip of Newark’s built area, with green spaces immediately to the south, in a triangular patch between the A1, A46 and A52, meaning, along with Newark’s two train stations, that Lincolnshire, the North East, Yorkshire and more are all easily accessible.

Newark is a town full of historical charm and scenic routes, with riverside walks along the Trent running through the town, cobbled streets and great pubs, and even a barge serving food daily on the banks of the water.

The homes at Lockview have been designed and built with modern living in mind, with space, versatility and contemporary fittings and fixings all playing a key part.

Lorraine Jenkins, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “We’re so pleased to have released this excellent array of home styles at Lockview, which will go a long way towards supporting a diverse range of buyers to secure their dream home.

“It’s our mission to ensure that housing is as accessible as possible, and with Lockview, we’re offering a solution for young people who want to buy but stay near family, recent graduates, downsizers, commuters, families and more.

“We’re pleased with the rate of interest already at this development, so wouldn’t expect the first wave of releases to be available for too long, and would recommend contacting our friendly sales team to avoid missing out.”

Middlebeck is a new settlement which has attracted a number of new residents due to the appeal of its location, with Platform proud to be contributing an abundance of new homes towards the ever-growing community.

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, the homes come with a 10-year new homes warranty, allocated off-street parking, double-glazed windows and central heating.

Moreover, each home will be equipped with a fully-integrated kitchen, stylish family bathroom and turfed rear garden.

For further details on Lockview, please call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.