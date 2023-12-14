One of the most handsome houses on the Hucknall market at the moment is this formidable five-bedroom, three-storey gem.

The property’s kerb appeal is obvious and, what’s more, its location at Senator Close is within a much sought-after development, close to Papplewick Lane.

The clincher, though, is that the spacious and elegant interior, plus glorious garden, tick all the boxes too, offering a home presented to the highest of standards for a growing family.

Hucknall High Street estate agents HoldenCopley are inviting offers in the region of £575,000 for what they describe as a “stunning” house, so why not have a look round via our photo gallery below?

The ground floor boasts a welcoming entrance hall, a generously-sized living room, a dining room, a fitted kitchen diner, utility room, office and downstairs toilet.

Moving to the first floor, you will find a four-piece family bathroom suite and three well-proportioned bedrooms, including the master, which has access to a dressing room and an en suite bathroom. The second floor houses two more bedrooms, as well as another bathroom.

Major added bonuses throughout are an integrated sound system, served by fitted speakers, an alarm system, zoned central heating and upgraded plug sockets.

Outside, the front of the property features a low-maintenance garden and a driveway leading to a double garage, offering parking space and storage. The back garden is beautiful, with a lawn complemented by decked seating areas and a paved seating spot.

Once you have checked out our photo gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Tone set by entrance hall The tone is set for the well-presented £575,000 house by this welcoming entrance hall. It has Amtico wood-effect flooring, a carpeted mat well and built-in storage cupboard. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Lovely living room The first reception room to look at is this lovely, generously-sized living room, which has a carpeted floor and two uPVC double-glazed windows facing the front of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Elegance and charm The bright living room oozes elegance and charm. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Media pack and sound system One of the assets of the living room is a media pack with TV/satellite point. An integrated sound system is served by fitted speakers. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales