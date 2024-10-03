Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bellway is helping homebuyers in Hucknall by offering a deposit contribution of up to £14,997 when they purchase one of the housebuilder’s new properties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exclusive incentive, whereby the developer will provide up to five per cent of the purchase price to boost the buyers’ deposit, runs until Thursday, October 31 and is available on selected plots across Nottinghamshire, including Abbey Fields Grange in Hucknall.

Steve Smith, sales director for Bellway East Midlands, said: “This is an incredible offer which is specifically designed to help prospective homebuyers buy the energy-efficient new-build home they have dreamed of but without having to save for years for a large deposit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incentive, which is open to purchasers who make a reservation on selected plots before the deadline day of October 31 will allow buyers to take advantage of a significant boost to their deposit which will help bring their monthly mortgage payments down.

Bellway is offering housebuyers help to buy a new home in Hucknall. Photo: Submitted

“This can make the crucial difference and bring a new home within the budget of more and more people.

“We would encourage anyone who might benefit from this deposit contribution to get in touch.

"Our expert staff will explain the details and guide them through the process, which could see them achieving their goal of homeownership much sooner than they thought possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bellway buyers can benefit from living in an energy-efficient new-build house, which could save them £2,207 a year on their energy bills on average when compared to an older property of a similar size.*

In addition to this, all new homes being built by Bellway will now have Google Nest thermostats installed to help reduce engery bills.

For more information, visit bellway.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands