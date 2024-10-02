Hucknall author teaming up with local cafe for a night of spooky Halloween stories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bestselling Hucknall author Kristina Adams is getting in the Halloween mood early by hosting a night of spooky stories in the town next week

The event will be on October 11 from 6.15pm at health food cafe Guilt Free Pleasures on Annesley Road.

Kristina, author of 22 books in eight years, has had number ones all over the world, including with her Nottingham-based ghost-hunting series, Afterlife Calls, which she publishes as KC Adams.

Writing the series, which currently includes six books and a prequel, along with her trips to Guilt Free Pleasures, help her deal with her chronic pain condition, fibromyalgia.

Hucknall author Kristina Adams is hosting a special spooky stories night in the town. Photo: Submitted

Kristina, aged 34, said: “The books offer an escape from reality.

"Focusing on writing, editing, publishing, and marketing them gives me something to look forward to and focus on.

"Visiting Guilt Free Pleasures gives me somewhere to go and meet other readers and writers.”

Kristina described the book series, which centres on a mother and daughter ghost-hunting team, as ‘spooky but not scary, sarcastic but not mean, and packed with action and emotion’.

She continued: “I created the series because I missed 90s and 2000s fantasy shows like Charmed and Supernatural.”

Lauren Mason, owner of Guilt Free Pleasures, became a fan of Kristina’s books after she started visiting last year.

Lauren said: “I love reading the Afterlife Calls series because of the diverse mix of characters, each one coming with their own story and background.

"Guilt Free Pleasures is the perfect setting for a book reading not only because it is based in Hucknall where the books are written but because we love Halloween.

"We turn the whole shop into the perfect spooky setting from the witches’ parking station to the possessed dolls.

"We will even be hoping to incorporate some Afterlife Calls characters into the decorations this year.”

Attendees are invited to bring their own ghost stories and come in fancy dress.

The winner of best costume and best ghost story will win prizes.

Guests can RSVP to the event by messaging the author on social media or visiting the store.

More details can be found on the event page at facebook.com/events/425929990062392/

The Afterlife Calls series is available in ebook and print now from all good retailers.