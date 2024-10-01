Hucknall Library refurbishment closure dates confirmed

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024, 11:32 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 12:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Dates have been announced for Hucknall Library’s closure for refurbishment works to be carried out.

The South Street venue is undergoing improvement works as part of a programme across all libraries in the county and will close at 4pm on Saturday, October 26 and re-open again in early 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The works will be funded by the Libraries Improvement Fund in collaboration with Nottinghamshire Council.

The renovations will include providing access to a customer toilet and upgraded spaces and facilities to allow for improved flexibility and use of the building.

Hucknall Library will soon close for refurbishments to take placeHucknall Library will soon close for refurbishments to take place
Hucknall Library will soon close for refurbishments to take place

Additional improvements include redecoration and recarpeting of public areas, a reconfigured layout to create more flexible spaces and new shelving, furniture and signage to provide a welcoming, modern environment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspire, which runs libraries on behalf of Nottinghamshire Council, said: “During the closure customers can use their library membership card at libraries across the county and in Nottingham City libraries, renew books online or by calling ASK Inspire on 01623 677200, vist the mobile library, which makes four stops in Hucknall, and will also Hucknall Market Place Car Park weekly.

“Customers can also make use of our extensive digital collection of eAudio, eMagazines and eBooks which are all free for library members to use.”

Read More
Hucknall Top Wighay: Developers delighted to get go-ahead on 760 new homes at hu...
The works will allow for a more flexible space, perfect for hosting a range of events and activitiesThe works will allow for a more flexible space, perfect for hosting a range of events and activities
The works will allow for a more flexible space, perfect for hosting a range of events and activities

Additionally, customers can also continue to use services at Edgewood Library at Edgewood Primary School, Kirkby Library and Ravenshead Library.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspire will provide regular updates on the progress of the refurbishment and on the planned reopening date during the refurbishment period.

Peter Gaw, Inspire, chief executive, said: “We are really pleased to be funded to improve Hucknall Library, to ensure it maintains its popularity as a great library and is able to host the range of cultural, community heritage and adult learning programmes Inspire is able to bring to the Hucknall community.”

Coun Scott Carlton (Con), county council cabinet member for communities and public health, added: "This project is a testament to our unwavering commitment to enhance community spaces across Nottinghamshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The refurbished library will not only offer access to a wealth of cultural and educational resources but also serve as a welcoming hub where people of all ages can come together, explore, and grow.

We are proud to be a part of the library’s transformation and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the community.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.