Developers Vistry Group ‘can’t wait to get started’ on building 763 new homes at Top Wighay in Hucknall which could ultimately see up to £10m invested into the local community

Vistry was given the green light for the project by Gedling Council last week and work will now commence in phases of house building on the Nottinghamshire Council project.

The £191m development, which will be known as Byron Park and was granted outline planning permission in April 2021, is part of Nottinghamshire Council’s flagship mixed-use scheme.

The 86-acre site, contracted in 2023 with the council and earmarked for development for more than a decade, will also include 21 acres of employment land, a local centre with retail offering and a new primary school.

An artists' impression of how housing will look on the new Byron Park development. Photo: Submitted

The East Midlands Vistry team is poised to start work on the 763 two, three, and four-bedroom homes, maisonettes and apartments.

Of the new homes, 269 will be much-needed affordable properties, 97 will be available through PRS providers and 397 will be on sale on the open market through Vistry’s Linden, Bovis and Countryside brands.

In addition to new housing, the development will also offer benefits to the wider community, with £4m earmarked for future investment and £6m designated to bolstering local services.

This includes £436,000 towards healthcare, £4,750,000 for education and £800,000 for highways and bus improvements.

The scheme also includes new parks, sports facilities, wildlife corridors, pedestrian and cycle routes, a new primary school, and an on-site Skills Academy in partnership with Chameleon School of Construction.

Vistry say this training initiative will aim to encourage local people not in employment or training back into work.

Andy Reynolds, managing director of Vistry Group’s partnerships division in the south-east midlands, said: "We are delighted to have secured reserved matters planning consents which enable us to start work on these much-needed new family homes at Top Wighay.

"Over the past year we have consulted with the community to finalise the details of the scheme and ensure it meets local people’s needs.

“Our team cannot wait to start building a fantastic community of high-quality properties for people in the area to call home.”

Work is expected to start on site in spring 2025.