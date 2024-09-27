Hucknall tip is staying open as council announces just three will close under 'supersites' plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hucknall tip will not be closing as part Nottinghamshire Council’s ‘supersites’ plan to revamp the county’s recycling centres.

Fears had been expressed by Hucknall councillors and residents that the site on Wigwam Lane’s days were numbered.

Hundreds of Hucknall residents were among more than 6,500 who signed a petition started by opposition Independent councillors at County Hall, calling for sites like Hucknall to be saved from closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And at a full council meeting, Coun Ben Bradley (Con), council leader, confirmed that just three sites – Mansfield, Kirkby and Rushcliffe – were to close and be replaced by new ‘supersites’, while sites like Hucknall would be staying open.

Hucknall tip is staying open under the county council's new 'supersites' plan. Photo: Google

Hucknall county councillors Dave Shaw, Lee Waters and John Wilmott (all Ash Ind) have thanked the people of Hucknall and wider Ashfield for supporting the petition and have now called for the council to invest in Hucknall tip and for other service improvements in the town.

Coun Bradley said at the meeting that no firm sites or budgets had been agreed, but he hoped to end speculation over which recycling centres would close.

He said: “Kirkby and Mansfield’s sites are two miles apart and neither are brilliant.

"They don’t have the range of services or accessibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our intention is to build a new one in the immediate vicinity.

“If it’s two minutes further away but saves 15 minutes of queueing, that’s a good thing.

“In West Bridgford, we intend to invest in a new site a couple of miles away, tackling the congestion problem.

“The working group recommended we also close Bilsthorpe, but instead we are looking at investing, providing residents with at least the same or better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He finished with a plea to councillors: “Please stop saying the centres are shutting when they’re not.”

Coun Waters said: “The reality is that, until recently, the Conservatives at County Hall were actively considering closing Hucknall tip.

“That was until the people stood up and said no.

"Thousands signed our petition included hundreds from Hucknall and we’d like to thank them.

"This news will be good news for local residents in Hucknall and we are now calling for the council to provide significant investment in our tip to make it fit for purpose for years to come.”