Nottinghamshire Council has approved plans to bring in a network of new ‘supersite’ household waste centres to replace its smaller tips.

The council cabinet approved cross-party recommendations to move forward with consolidating cramped household waste recycling centres into larger ‘supersites’ at a meeting on July 25.

But the recommendations make no mention of how many could close, and how many ‘supersites’ could replace them – meaning sites like Hucknall are still no nearer to knowing if they are to be closed or not.

More than 6,000 people have already signed a petition against any closures of smaller tips that may arise in future.

The future for Hucknall tip remains unclear after the county council approved 'supersite' plans. Photo: Google

And the Conservative-led council has promised sites which are no longer fit for service will only be closed once better alternatives are already in place.

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), portfolio holder for environment and transport agreed to implement the recommended changes, which had been drawn up by a task group working on the issue.

He said: “The sites need to be fit for the future – there must be improvement to the service.

“Residents should have no fear there will be a reduction in service.

"No centre would close unless and until there is an improved alternative open and available.”

The council will now investigate how to deliver the promised changes, with new sites and closures of smaller tips to be confirmed at a later date.

Coun Ben Bradley (Con), council leader, said: “The task group saw for themselves the difference between the gold standard at Newark versus queues and congestion at other smaller places.

“We have to get everywhere up to that gold standard, not leave them on bronze.”

The recycling centres at Kirkby and Mansfield have also been highlighted as trouble spots which need improvement.

Coun Keith Girling (Con) said: “When the centre first moved to Newark, many people were dead against the move, saying there would be rats and congestion.

“Now it’s an example of what we want.”

It’s claimed the changes could save up to £1.7m per year while still leaving nearly all people within a 20 minute drive of a tip.