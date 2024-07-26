Police appeal after Hucknall thief stole kids clothes from washing line

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating after children’s clothing was stolen from washing line in Hucknall.

The incident happened around 10pm on Saturday, July 20 at a property on St Mary’s Way when the youngsters’ clothing was stolen from the washing line in a garden by a white male with short hair, wearing a blue tracksuit.

Around 11.45pm on Friday, July 19, a fence panel was stolen from a property in Chatsworth Drive.

Items were stolen from a washing line on St Mary's Way in Hucknall. Photo: Google

Around 3.20pm on Saturday, July 20, five people, with faces covered, rode into the car park on three bikes at McDonald’s on Ashgate Road and stole a motorbike helmet.

Around 12.30pm on Tuesday, July 23, an attempt to steal money as cash was being withdrawn from the ATM outside the Lloyds Bank on Hugh Street.

As the victim was withdrawing cash a male in his 20s, who looked eastern European and wearing a beige baseball cap and possibly a light blue top, jumped in front and covered the keypad with a newspaper, reaching over and trying to press the key to withdraw £500.

The victim shouted in his ear and he backed off saying ‘sorry I was trying to show you something’ before the victim aborted the withdrawal.

Between 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 23 and 6.50am on Wednesday, July 24, around 20-30m of cabling was stolen from the building site on the old football ground in Watnall Road – the thieves stripped off the aluminium cover and took the copper.

Around 11.05am on Wednesday, July 24, a grey and black Motion S1 mobility scooter was stolen from outside the Whyburn Medical Centre on Curtis Street, by a white male, around 28 years-old, of skinny build, gaunt and drawn features, wearing a dark baseball cap, blue t-shirt and scruffy dark leggings.

Between 11am and 12noon on Saturday, July 20, a section of guttering was damaged on a house on Linnet Way.

Between 7pm on Saturday, July 20 and 1am on Saturday July 21, a window was cracked on a flat in Maple Drive.

Between 10pm on Monday, July 22 and 2pm on Tuesday, July 23, an upstairs window was smashed at house on Ashgate Road.

Between 8.30am and 3.40pm on Wednesday, July 24, a fence panel was damaged at a property on Hillcrest Drive.

At 11.34pm on Thursday, July 18, in Albert Street, a front door was kicked so hard the house shook, but no damage was reported.

At 8.57pm on Sunday, July 21, there was a report of a young white male, aged approximately 14 years-old and wearing grey clothing, on the roof of the Post Office on High Street, throwing stones at windows – no damage was reported.

Between 8.55pm and 9.25pm on Monday, July 22, two white girls, age 10 to 12 years-old, both with long brown hair and wearing light blue cotton shirts and black trousers, were playing knock-a-door on Bramble Grove and running down the side of one house, provoking a dog to bark.

At 8.37pm on Wednesday, July 24, there was a report of three males on motocross bikes in the park on Airfield Way.