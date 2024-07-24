Last chance for East Leake home seekers to buy at five-star Shared Ownership development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Platform Home Ownership is encouraging Nottinghamshire home seekers to enquire about the final Shared Ownership homes at its development built by five-star housebuilder Miller Homes in East Leake.

Kestrel Fields, sitting at the northeast of the town, comprises a charming collection of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes carefully designed and crafted to an expert standard, with just three homes remaining.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

Shared Ownership allows home seekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value depending on the model purchased with.

Kitchen-diner in a Kestrel Fields home.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

One of the final homes available at this phase is the Southwell, a two-bedroom, semi-detached home priced at £93,000 for a 40 percent share.*

New residents will be greeted into the Southwell via a welcoming hallway, leading into a cosy living area with plenty of natural light coming through the front of the home, with a large kitchen-dining space to the rear, which leads into the turfed rear garden.

Completing the ground floor is a downstairs bathroom and extra space for storage, while upstairs hosts two large bedrooms, either of which could be utilised as a home office or dressing room, and a stylish family bathroom, with yet more space for storage.

As with all Platform Shared Ownership homes, the Southwell comes with a 10-year build warranty, double-glazed windows, allocated parking and central heating.

Clare Summerhayes, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “Kestrel Fields has been a shining example of how collaboration with a five-star partner can lead to great success in providing not only fantastic homes in a great location, but a thriving community around a development.

“Shared Ownership is quickly becoming a more sought-after route toward home ownership, so it’s no surprise that the homes here have been so popular.

“Our partnership with Miller Homes means we know these homes are crafted to a high specification, and therefore that the Southwell will not be on the market for long, so we strongly recommend getting in touch with our friendly sales team to avoid missing out.”

Located in the friendly village of East Leake, Kestrel Fields is a short distance from the village centre, which has a number of independent shops, places to eat and a library among other amenities, while the Lantern Lane Primary School and East Leake Academy, both nearby, each hold an Ofsted rating of Good.

Kestrel Fields is also close to the Bunny Hill nature reserve, a woodland of 16 hectares full of walking areas for families and dog owners, to which access is open at all times.

For further details on Kestrel Fields, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/kestrel-fields or call the team on 0333 200 7304.