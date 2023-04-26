More than a third of homes sold at pioneering housing development in Hucknall

Bellway East Midlands is building 217 properties at Abbey Fields Grange, off Nottingham Road, including 197 properties for private sale – 20 of which are below market-value plots – and 20 affordable properties available for local people through shared ownership or rent.

The housebuilder has teamed up with Google to fit state-of-the-art sustainable technology into the private homes for sale on the site. Hi-tech products include the Google Home Hub, Google Nest Thermostat and a Google video doorbell.

With construction work progressing well, 68 of the homes for sale have been snapped up. A total of 47 of these properties have been completed and their buyers moved in.

The bedroom of Bellway’s Lacemaker housetype, which is available at Abbey Fields Grange.

Heidi Higgins, Bellway East Midlands sales manager, said: “Building work is continuing apace at Abbey Fields Grange, which has proved to be a very popular development where we have now sold more than third of the homes for sale.

“It is exciting to include the Google devices in the private homes, as they not only fit in with our company ethos as a sustainable developer, but also offer our customers that little bit extra and help set us apart from the competition.

“Buyers are appreciating the fact the Google video doorbell gives them extra security, allowing them to answer the door wherever they are or check the video camera to see what is happening outside their front door.

“The Google Nest Thermostat is a big draw as it enables the homeowner to have precise control over the heating system, which turns off automatically when people leave for work or on a family day out. The rise in domestic fuel bills has brought energy efficiency into sharp focus and this innovative technology is proving to be a big plus for buyers looking to make savings where they can.”

The living area of Bellway’s Lacemaker housetype, which is available at Abbey Fields Grange.

Abbey Fields Grange is the second phase of a wider scheme to deliver 358 homes on this site, following the 141 homes already delivered at neighbouring Abbey Fields. The whole project, across both phases, is expected to be finished in 2025.

Heidi said: “The range of two, three and four-bedroom properties at the development has been popular with a mix of purchasers, with first-time buyers, people downsizing after retirement and families needing more space all securing homes here. There has been a good deal of interest from local people, but we have also seen buyers from other parts of the country attracted by the affordability of the homes.

“The location of Abbey Fields Grange is a huge factor as commuters have been drawn by the excellent transport links with Nottingham city centre just six miles from the development by road, train and tram.

“We are also seeing a lot of interest from families who are attracted by the choice of good local schools in the area and the fact that the shops and other amenities of Hucknall town centre are just two miles away.”

There is currently a choice of three and four-bedroom new homes available to reserve at Abbey Fields Grange, with prices starting at £289,950 and £342,500 respectively.