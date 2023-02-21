Prepare to be impressed by this five-bedroom Hucknall house that has been completely transformed and finished to the highest standard.

No expense has been spared to create a three-storey, detached house, on Papplewick Lane, that anyone would be proud of and is a credit to the current owners.

It is now on the market for £600,000 with Hucknall estate agents Holden Copley and given that its location is also a plus – close to the town centre but also a stone’s throw from countryside walks – the property seems sure to attract interest.

We don’t have photos of what the house looked like before. But our photo gallery below will tell you all you need to know about the facelift.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, two reception rooms, including a play room for the kids, a newly-fitted kitchen diner, a fully insulated conservatory, which is being used as a dining area, a utility room and a WC.

On the first floor, you will find three double bedrooms and a single, all serviced by a bathroom. And we’re not done yet because there is a second floor, housing a large master bedroom with a stylish shower room suite.

Outside, the front driveway provides ample space for off-street parking, while the back garden is well maintained and features a shed and a bin store.

For more information, including a floor plan, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here.

Open-plan kitchen/diner Let's begin our tour of the Papplewick Lane house in the open-plan kitchen/diner, complete with its sweeping bi-folding doors that open out on to the rear patio. This photo shows the sitting area and, in the background, the kitchen section.

Breakfast bar island A shot of the kitchen from a feature breakfast bar island. To the left is the sitting area and to the right is the conservatory, which the kitchen/diner opens into.

Kitchen comforts The kitchen boasts a range of fitted, shaker-style base and wall units with wooden worktops. Integrated appliances include a fridge, freezer and dishwasher, while there is space for a range cooker. There's also a ceramic sink with a swan-neck mixer tap and drainer.

Sitting area This is another view of the attractive sitting area in the open-plan kitchen/diner. Karndean flooring and recessed spotlights add to the appeal of the space.