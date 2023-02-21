No expense spared at £600,000 Hucknall house that has been transformed
Prepare to be impressed by this five-bedroom Hucknall house that has been completely transformed and finished to the highest standard.
No expense has been spared to create a three-storey, detached house, on Papplewick Lane, that anyone would be proud of and is a credit to the current owners.
It is now on the market for £600,000 with Hucknall estate agents Holden Copley and given that its location is also a plus – close to the town centre but also a stone’s throw from countryside walks – the property seems sure to attract interest.
We don’t have photos of what the house looked like before. But our photo gallery below will tell you all you need to know about the facelift.
The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, two reception rooms, including a play room for the kids, a newly-fitted kitchen diner, a fully insulated conservatory, which is being used as a dining area, a utility room and a WC.
On the first floor, you will find three double bedrooms and a single, all serviced by a bathroom. And we’re not done yet because there is a second floor, housing a large master bedroom with a stylish shower room suite.
Outside, the front driveway provides ample space for off-street parking, while the back garden is well maintained and features a shed and a bin store.