Offers of more than £475,000 are invited by estate agents HoldenCopley for this eyecatching four-bedroom house on Hollythorpe Place in Hucknall, which has been completely renovated.Offers of more than £475,000 are invited by estate agents HoldenCopley for this eyecatching four-bedroom house on Hollythorpe Place in Hucknall, which has been completely renovated.
'Something special' -- that's this Hucknall house after eyecatching renovation

An eyecatching renovation, complete with a huge games room and bar, has turned this Hucknall house into “something special”.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:29 BST

That’s according to seasoned High Street estate agents HoldenCopley, who are inviting offers of more than £475,000 for the four-bedroom gem on Hollythorpe Place, close to Polperro Way.

The spacious, detached property is move-in ready after its makeover and, given its proximity to two of the town’s main schools, Holgate Academy and Edgewood Primary and Nursery, it is sure to appeal to families.

Located in a tranquil cul-de-sac, the house welcomes you in via an entrance hall that leads to a lounge, modernised kitchen diner, utility room, office, large conservatory and that versatile games room with bar area.

Upstairs, you will find all four double bedrooms, three of which boast built-in wardrobes. The master has its own en suite, while the other three are served by a family bathroom.

Outside, the front of the house features a block-paved driveway that provides off-street parking space and leads to an impressive double garage. At the rear, there is a private, enclosed, low-maintenance garden with seating area.

To get a better idea of what we’re talking about, please check out our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

The Hollythorpe Place property catches the eye as soon as you approach it, thanks to its striking front door and entrance hall, with sash window.

1. Striking entrance hall

The Hollythorpe Place property catches the eye as soon as you approach it, thanks to its striking front door and entrance hall, with sash window. Photo: Zoopla

The living room oozes luxury and style, with its feature fireplace and double-glazed sash window facing the front of the £475,000-plus house.

2. Living room luxury

The living room oozes luxury and style, with its feature fireplace and double-glazed sash window facing the front of the £475,000-plus house. Photo: Zoopla

A close-up of the feature fireplace and an ornamental piece in the living room of the Hucknall property.

3. Feature fireplace

A close-up of the feature fireplace and an ornamental piece in the living room of the Hucknall property. Photo: Zoopla

Another shot of the lovely living room. At the far end, through the archway, is a family room, with double French doors that lead to the conservatory.

4. Through the archway....

Another shot of the lovely living room. At the far end, through the archway, is a family room, with double French doors that lead to the conservatory. Photo: Zoopla

