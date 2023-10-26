An eyecatching renovation, complete with a huge games room and bar, has turned this Hucknall house into “something special”.

That’s according to seasoned High Street estate agents HoldenCopley, who are inviting offers of more than £475,000 for the four-bedroom gem on Hollythorpe Place, close to Polperro Way.

The spacious, detached property is move-in ready after its makeover and, given its proximity to two of the town’s main schools, Holgate Academy and Edgewood Primary and Nursery, it is sure to appeal to families.

Located in a tranquil cul-de-sac, the house welcomes you in via an entrance hall that leads to a lounge, modernised kitchen diner, utility room, office, large conservatory and that versatile games room with bar area.

Upstairs, you will find all four double bedrooms, three of which boast built-in wardrobes. The master has its own en suite, while the other three are served by a family bathroom.

Outside, the front of the house features a block-paved driveway that provides off-street parking space and leads to an impressive double garage. At the rear, there is a private, enclosed, low-maintenance garden with seating area.

To get a better idea of what we’re talking about, please check out our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

