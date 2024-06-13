With a guide price of £700,000 to £750,000, the five-bedroom, detached spectacular on Main Road, Ravenshead came on to the property market only this week – and is sure to catch many an eye.

It is described by award-winning estate agents FHP Living, of West Bridfgford, as “an appropriate blend of spaciousness, sophistication and functionality” – and when you’ve had a look round yourself, via our photo gallery below, we’re certain you’ll agree.

The contemporary home spans almost 3,000 square feet and spreads to three floors. It nestles within a private estate, complete with electric gates and an intercom system, that contains only two other properties. “So it offers both exclusivity and community,” say FHP.

Step through an inviting hallway to find an open-plan kitchen diner and snug, which is the largest space on a ground floor that benefits from the luxury of underfloor heating. A living room features an impressive media wall, and another room is so versatile that it could be used as a home office, a playroom or even an extra bedroom.

Ascend to the first floor to find a modern, galleried landing overlooking the kitchen diner and hallway below and the garden outside. The landing leads to a master bedroom with en suite, three additional double bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes, and a family bathroom. The final bedroom is on the second floor, where there is also a private, full-sized bathroom.

Outside, the front driveway provides ample off-street parking space and leads to a double garage, while an enclosed and extended rear garden is landscaped and AstroTurfed. There is even planning permission for an orangery at the back too, through the bi-folding doors of the kitchen diner

Once you have flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Open-plan kitchen diner and snug Let's start our tour of the £700,000 Ravenshead property with an overview of the open-plan kitchen diner and snug, which dominates the ground floor. It is an incredibly bright space thanks to large windows and bi-folding doors. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Dining area with garden views The dining section of the open-plan area sits by the kitchen and in front of bi-folding doors that open on to the back garden. Imagine hosting summer soirees here. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Contemporary kitchen The kitchen epitomises the contemporary nature of the whole property. Sleek and stylish but also fully functional. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Culinary dream The kitchen really is a culinary dream, with smooth, modern units and worktops, and a host of top-notch appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales