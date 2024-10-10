Well, now is your chance to find out via our photo gallery below, which reveals a fabulous, detached four-bedroom property, complete with separate, purpose-built office, that would surely make a stylish residence for a growing family.

Equipped with a Hive heating system, it’s located at Fowler Mews, off Holly Road, in Watnall, which is often overlooked by property-hunters but is a village full of character and history.

Offers of more than £450,000 are invited by estate agents Yopa (East Midlands), who say the highlight of the house is a superb 28-foot open-plan kitchen, lounge and dining room. The ground floor also hosts a snug, conservatory, utility room and WC.

Upstairs, a landing leads to a beautiful family bathroom and all four bedrooms, one of which benefits from an en suite shower room.

That office has been created in the rear garden, where there are also two paved patios, an artificial lawn, a water feature, lights and space for a hot tub. At the front, the exterior comprises a driveway providing off-street parking space and leading to a tandem garage.

Once you have sifted through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

Highlight of the home The highlight of the £450,000-plus home in Watnall is a superb 28-foot open-plan area on the ground floor that encompasses this lovely lounge, a kitchen and dining room. As you can see, the lounge is bright, stylish and comfortable.

Pleasant dining room In the middle of the open-plan area is this pleasant dining room, which is ideal for family meals for for entertaining friends. It extends to the kitchen in the background.

Fine dining, fine living This image shines a few lights on how the dining room fuses with the living space that is the lounge.