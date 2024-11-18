Competition run by national fuel brand JET ends December 1 | Shutterstock

We all relish the challenge of getting the petrol pump to stop on the exact amount we want to spend.

Well now that skill could win you a car, thanks to a competition run by national fuel brand JET to mark its 70th anniversary.

To enter, JET customers need to take a photo showing the price on the pump display ending with 70 - for example, £23.70.

Then you simply post it to your Instagram story with the tag @JetLocalUK.

All qualifying submissions will be entered into a prize draw after the December 1 deadline.

The winner will pick up the keys to a brand new Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid car - worth £26,000.

Customers can take part at any of JET's 320 sites nationally, and can enter as many times as they want.

Áine Corkery, Manager, Brand, UK Marketing Phillips 66 Limited said: "I can't think of a more fitting way to mark 70 years of JET, a driver-first business through-and-through, than to give away a brand new car!

“2024 has been a very special year for JET and the 'Pump Up To 70' prize draw is our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers.

“One JET customer is set for a very good Christmas this year!"

The prize draw ends December 1, 2024, and the winner of the 'Pump Up To 70' prize draw will be notified via Instagram.

Visit JETlocal.co.uk/pumpupto70 for full T&Cs & Prize details.