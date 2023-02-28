The blaze started in Kett Street in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) and crews from Stockhill, Arnold, Eastwood, Ilkeston, Edwinstowe, Stapleford, the aerial ladder platform from London Road, and the command support vehicle from Mansfield attended the scene.

Two main jets and two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire and nearby residents were warned to keep doors and windows closed.

Posting on its Twitter feed at 7.30am, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines remain at the scene to dampen down the fire.

Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze in Bulwell

"The building is severely damaged, and we will likely be there for the remainder of the morning.

“A fire investigation will take place later today.”

The fire service has warned people that asbestos was found in the roof of the fire-damaged building.

It tweeted: “Low levels of asbestos were found in the sheet roof of the building, so if residents are concerned by any debris please contact your local authority for advice.

"Please continue to avoid the area as we make the scene safe.

