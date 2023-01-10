Ashfield cinema marks Blue Monday - most depressing day of the year - with £5 cinema tickets
The Arc Cinema in the former Byron cinema building in Hucknall is discounting tickets on Monday, January 16 – a day dubbed the “most depressing day of the year”.
The discount applies to all films all day meaning customers can see new films which have just been released for just a fiver.
The Blue Monday concept was originally coined in 2004 by psychologist Cliff Arnall.
Advertisement
He came up with a “formula" for the January blues after he was asked to do so by travel firm Sky Travel, who then used the phrase in a press release to promote their winter deals.
It took into account a number of factors likely to contribute to low mood.
Advertisement
The Arc Cinema is offering the discount to encourage people to get out and rediscover the big screen experience, cheering themselves up.
Tickets are now on sale at arccinema.co.uk and films available include Avatar The Way of Water, currently the seventh highest grossing movie of all-time and featuring blue characters.