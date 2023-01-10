The discount applies to all films all day meaning customers can see new films which have just been released for just a fiver.

The Blue Monday concept was originally coined in 2004 by psychologist Cliff Arnall.

Advertisement

He came up with a “formula" for the January blues after he was asked to do so by travel firm Sky Travel, who then used the phrase in a press release to promote their winter deals.

Arc Cinema, Hucknall

It took into account a number of factors likely to contribute to low mood.

Advertisement

The Arc Cinema is offering the discount to encourage people to get out and rediscover the big screen experience, cheering themselves up.