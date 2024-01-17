Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers have been searching round-the-clock for 89-year-old Patricia Wilson after she was reported missing from her home on Monday.

Sadly, a body was found near King Edward Street shortly before 2pm on Tuesday.

Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, Mrs Wilson’s family has been informed of the development.

Police searching for a missing Hucknall woman have found a body. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic outcome to a case we all desperately hoped would end in a very different way.

“Mrs Wilson’s family have been informed of this very sad development and our thoughts are with them at what I know will be an extremely difficult time.

“Dozens of officers including our specialist missing from home team and search officers – supported at times by a police drone and helicopter – have been taking part in this search, which I know has caught the attention of many other people in the local community.

“I would like to thank all those members of the public for sharing our appeal, and for the support and assistance they have given to our officers on the ground.