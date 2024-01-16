Delays likely with temporary lights on busy Hucknall road at the end of the month

Temporary traffic lights will be in place for three days on Watnall Road in Hucknall at the end of the month.

The 24-hour signals will be in place on the stretch of road between the roundabout junction with Lovesey Avenue and Long Lane, around 250 metres from Eelhouse Farm.

The signals will be in place from Monday, January 29, to Wednesday, January 31, while Severn Trent Water carries out long comm pipe cut-off work.