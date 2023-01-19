Residents took part in flower-based activities throughout the day including a flower arranging competition, reminiscing about their gardens/flowers in the home’s garden, virtual visits to famous gardens on YouTube and a flower quiz which everyone really enjoyed.

Their collective knowledge about flowers gained from years of gardening experience was very impressive.

Jodie Rakhra, Hall Park Care Home general manager, said: “Our garden is a much-loved space. Residents really enjoy looking after the plants and flowers and watching them grow and change through the seasons.

“We don’t have many flowers at the moment so our residents very much enjoying the escapism of virtually visiting some of the most famous gardens in the world.

“Our varied life enrichment program keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.”

