Hucknall and Bulwell levelling up funding bids rejected by the Government

The Ashfield Independent-run Ashfield Council bid for £11 million for the revitalisation of Hucknall town centre – having cut the final bid from the originally-planned £20m on the advice the lower number had a better chance of success.

Meanwhile, Labour-led Nottingham Council bid £20 million for Bulwell with the intention of creating of a new promenade through substantial enhancements of green space and public realm alongside the River Leen, making improvements to the market place and urban greening, the restoration of heritage buildings and creating easier access for all and better connectivity between Bulwell Bogs, the tram stop, the bus station, the market place and main shopping areas.

However, both bids have been rejected, along with bids for towns like Eastwood and Gedling.

Ashfield District Council's bid for levelling up funds for Hucknall has been rejected, as has Nottingham City Council's bid for Bulwell

In a letter to Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, Dehenna Davison, Parliamentary under-secretary at the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: “I appreciate how disappointing this news will be.

“The UK Government remains firmly committed to levelling up all parts of the UK and officials will provide written feedback on your application to support future proposals.

“We will provide this feedback as soon as possible, though due to the volume of bids, feedback will not be immediately available.”

Coun Lee Waters, who represents Hucknall at district and county level, said: “This was a strong bid, but like others for places like Bulwell, the Broadmarsh, Gedling as well as Nottingham, it has been rejected by the Conservative Government.

“A lot of work went into the bids from council officers and councillors.

“That work will not be wasted however and we will dust ourselves down.

“The fact that this bid has been turned down by the Conservatives has strengthened our fight to transform Hucknall for future generations.”

Coun Chris Baron (Con), who represents Hucknall West on Ashfield Council, said: “The Conservative group is bitterly disappointed that the schemes submitted for round two of the levelling up fund were not successful.

"When Kirkby and Sutton received in excess of £62 million from the Towns and High Street funds, it was always unlikely that Hucknall or the remainder of Ashfield district would get any more funding as there is only so much in the pot for distribution across the whole of the country.

“Perhaps a bid with projects that would encourage job creation, protection of retail shops, better public transport connections and infrastructures, and access to better health facilities (which the Ashfield Independents claim to have resolved but haven’t) might have been more inspirational?

“Fortunately, there is another round and perhaps officers of the authority need to re-evaluate the bid and learn from other authorities what type of schemes are acceptable.”

Alex Norris, Labour MP for Bulwell, said: “It’s exceptionally disappointing to see that our city’s bids have not succeeded.

“The Government has no interest in supporting Nottingham.

“Nevertheless our ideas are good ones and we will keep fighting to see them become reality.”