Hucknall councillors left frustrated as levelling up funding announcement is delayed

The Government has written to Ashfield Council bosses confirming the delay.

Ashfield has submitted an £11 million bid to the Levelling Up Fund for the revitalisation of Hucknall town centre.

That figure in itself has proved controversial after many residents believed the council would actually bid for £20m for Hucknall.

Hucknall councillors Lee Waters (left) and John Wilmott have expressed their frustration at the announcement delay

However, councillors said, following meetings with consultants, dropping the bid to £11m would give them a far better chance of getting the full amount.

But now, everyone must wait longer to see if Hucknall has been successful after the Government announcement was delayed for the second time.

When he became Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak promised successful second-round bids would be announced ‘by the end of the year’.

However, now, any decision will not be made until late January.

The delay will also impact bids in Bulwell, Nottingham city and across Nottinghamshire.

Coun John Wilmott, a county and district Ashfield Independents councillor for Hucknall, said: “Government rules on applications are strict and deadlines for applications must be met in this ultra-competitive process.

“The Government has now missed its own deadline twice which is incredibly frustrating.

“We want to get on with the job of transforming Hucknall. We’ve been on tenterhooks all week watching, waiting to kickstart our plans to transform Hucknall. It would have been a great Christmas present for residents – now we will have to wait until January.”

Coun Lee Waters, fellow Ashfield Independents county and district councillor for Hucknall, added: “Residents have welcomed our plans which include huge improvements to the Hucknall transport interchange.

“If successful, it will lead to many more millions being unlocked.

“We have worked on this bid for close to two years – so I suppose another month won’t hurt unduly.

“We remain hugely ambitious and residents recognise that this will be the biggest investment in our town for decades.

“It will focus on improving the life chances of residents, turbo-charging investment, fast-tracking public transport improvements – all whilst remembering our heritage.

