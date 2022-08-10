Council says bidding £11m for Hucknall Levelling Up gives it best chance of success

As reported in the Dispatch yesterday, the council has submitted its bid for the money with the aim of making Hucknall ‘the beating heart of the district’.

However, several Hucknall residents took to social media to express concern about the amount, after the ruling Ashfield Independents said back in March they would be bidding for up to £20 million.

But Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind) who represents Hucknall North, said it was about bidding for the right amount to ensure they were successful.

Coun Lee Waters said the figure bid for was designed to give the best chance of success

He said: “Our bid has been developed in partnership with others.

"The projects that are to be progressed if funding is granted will make a huge difference to Hucknall as a visitor and employment destination.

“The council always looks carefully at the criteria and always engages with all those that would be involved in delivery.

"It then develops initial business cases which is why we have been so successful in the past in achieving grant funding.

“Councils in Nottinghamshire alone are bidding for £250 million of funding.

"Many of these bids will be unsuccessful.

“It was felt that to have the best chance of success we should focus on three things, those being skills and economic regeneration, access to Hucknall town centre and the cultural and heritage gateway.

“The reality is that, if successful, this funding will unlock many, many more millions of pounds in match funding.

"It will positively change Hucknall forever and this is a good, sensible approach.