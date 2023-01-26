Oroi’s virtual reality headsets are designed to improve the mental wellbeing and cognitive functions in older people and are backed up by a psychology support team.

Looking forward to the new and exciting experience, residents at Fairway View could not wait to use the headset, which adapts its virtual tours to the user’s preferences and where they want to visit.

Advertisement

Mary Ranford, aged 87, who moved into Fairway View in November 2022, was one of the first to try out the headset in the home.

87-year-old Mary enjoying her tour of Rome.

Mary chose to virtually travel to her favourite holiday destination, Rome, where she fondly remembers visiting 15 years ago with her husband and sister.

Mary said: “Isn’t the headset amazing. I feel like I’m right there. It’s bringing back memories of the holiday I had in Rome years ago, visiting churches and sitting around the Trevi Fountain, it’s so beautiful.”

Advertisement

Mavis Wood, 92, who chose to experience a walk in the countryside, said, ‘It’s so realistic, I can even hear the cows. Technology these days, you don’t know what’s real and what isn’t.”

Rachel Squire, home manager, said, ‘We’d like to thank Oroi for giving our residents the chance to experience their incredible virtual reality goggles.

Advertisement

“They’ve loved being able to visit the places they’ve always wanted to see and tour their favourite holiday destinations, which has brought back so many memories.”

Advertisement

Amaia Rodriguez, a psychologist at Oroi, said: “At Oroi, we are always looking to give people the opportunity to experience the things they thought they would no longer be able to.

“We are therefore thrilled to collaborate with care homes like Fairway View.”

Advertisement

You can also visit Oroi’s web page at oroi.info, or contact Oroi on [email protected]

For more information, you call Fairway View on 0115 975 8770, email [email protected] or visit idealcarehomes.co.uk

Advertisement

For more updates on news and events at Fairway View, you can follow their Facebook page at fb.com/fairwayviewcarehome