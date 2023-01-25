86-year-old Bulwell woman followed and targeted by thieves in Nottingham city centre

The elderly victim had taken a bus from Bulwell to Nottingham city centre on Tuesday, December 6 and arrived at around 12.40pm.

The victim had a coffee and then visited the Lloyds bank in Lower Parliament Street at around 2.12pm.

She has asked for a £2,000 withdrawal as she prefers to pay in cash rather than by card and placed the envelope at the bottom of her handbag.

Police want to speak to these two women after an 86-year-old woman had £2,000 stolen from her in Nottingham

It is believed she was followed into the bank by two women and watched.

She then left the bank and went shopping at the Victoria Centre where she was been approached by a woman in a shop who asked for her help to retrieve an item from a shelf.

As she left the shop, she noticed her handbag had been rifled through and the envelope was missing.

PC Madison Moss-Hayes, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was an appalling theft on an elderly victim who is very active and enjoys her regular trips into the city.

“She has lost a considerable amount of money, which has understandably left her distraught.

"We are doing everything we can to catch those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We have released images of two women we would like to speak to who could help us with our inquiries. If you know the two women or are the two women in the images, then please get in touch immediately.

“We would also like to appeal to anyone taking large amounts of money out of their bank to take precautions or try and avoid doing so.

"Thieves will often use distraction tactics such as appearing like they need help with something or trying to befriend you in order to catch you off guard.”

Police have now released CCTV images of two women they want to speak to.

If you know either, or both, of the two women, call 101 quoting incident number 0500 of 6th December 2022.

