Nottinghamshire Police responded to a call from member of the public on January 24 who said there was drug dealing taking place around Cheyne Walk, Hucknall.

On arrival, a male was stopped and initially handed over a small amount of cannabis.

Posting on its Facebook page, the force’s Ashfield policing team said: “He was no doubt hoping we would take this as a positive outcome and move on.”

The man was caught with cannabis and class A drugs

However, officers were not satisfied with the explanation he gave for being in possession of the drugs and local beat managers then carried out a stop and search on the man, whereupon cash and mobile phones were seized.

The man was then arrested for being in possession with intent to supply

Once in custody, police found class A drugs in the man’s underwear.

The team said: “Some friendly advice to those thinking of drug dealing – we've seen and heard it all before and as you go pale in custody we sarcastically think to ourselves ‘I wonder what we are going to find when we search this one’.

"The man has since been bailed with conditions not to return to the area whilst investigations continue.

