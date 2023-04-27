News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
13 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
13 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
15 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
17 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
19 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

Bulwell care home’s Easter fair raises £911 for residents’ fund

The caring community of Bulwell united at Park House Care Home's Easter fair – raising £911 for the home’s residents’ fund.

By Colette LoweContributor
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 09:08 BST

The care home organised and hosted the Easter Fair, which saw residents, their families, and members of the community join in to celebrate the holiday together, while raising money for the residents’ fund.

The event featured a variety of activities and attractions, including a raffle and tombola. One of the highlights of the fair was a designer handbag stall, where attendees had the chance to grab a real bargain.

In addition to the handbag stall, the fair also boasted a toy stall, face painting and several cake and sweet stalls.

There was fun for all the family at the fair.There was fun for all the family at the fair.
There was fun for all the family at the fair.
Most Popular

Stephanie Judge, care home manager, said: “Thanks to the generosity of those in attendance, the fair raised an impressive £911, which will be used to provide additional resources and organise exciting trips for the care home’s residents.”

Read More
Vandal attacks at Bulwell area tram stops cause thousands of pounds of damage

The funds raised from the fair will help to enhance the quality of life for residents at Park House Care Home. The funds can be used to arrange outings to local museums, art galleries, or parks. They could also be used to purchase new equipment or materials that will enable residents to take part in new hobbies or activities.

Stephanie said: “The Easter Fair was a truly fantastic event, bringing together the community, raising vital funds, and providing a day of fun and enjoyment for all those in attendance.

Members of the Bulwell community enjoying the opportunity for fun.Members of the Bulwell community enjoying the opportunity for fun.
Members of the Bulwell community enjoying the opportunity for fun.

“It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the staff and volunteers at the care home, who went above and beyond to make the event a success.”

Fun at the event.Fun at the event.
Fun at the event.
Related topics:Bulwell