The care home organised and hosted the Easter Fair, which saw residents, their families, and members of the community join in to celebrate the holiday together, while raising money for the residents’ fund.

The event featured a variety of activities and attractions, including a raffle and tombola. One of the highlights of the fair was a designer handbag stall, where attendees had the chance to grab a real bargain.

In addition to the handbag stall, the fair also boasted a toy stall, face painting and several cake and sweet stalls.

There was fun for all the family at the fair.

Stephanie Judge, care home manager, said: “Thanks to the generosity of those in attendance, the fair raised an impressive £911, which will be used to provide additional resources and organise exciting trips for the care home’s residents.”

The funds raised from the fair will help to enhance the quality of life for residents at Park House Care Home. The funds can be used to arrange outings to local museums, art galleries, or parks. They could also be used to purchase new equipment or materials that will enable residents to take part in new hobbies or activities.

Stephanie said: “The Easter Fair was a truly fantastic event, bringing together the community, raising vital funds, and providing a day of fun and enjoyment for all those in attendance.

Members of the Bulwell community enjoying the opportunity for fun.

“It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the staff and volunteers at the care home, who went above and beyond to make the event a success.”

