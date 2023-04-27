Vandal attacks at Bulwell area tram stops cause thousands of pounds of damage

Tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused by vandals who have smashed touchscreen ticket machines and damaged shelters at tram stops in and around Bulwell.

The most recent attack happened at around 7.20pm on Monday, April 24, when it was reported one of a group of youths threw a rock at the shelter at Highbury Vale, shattering the glass.

Another incident happened at the Bulwell Forest stop around 8.50pm on March 3 when two youths wearing dark clothing smashed two ticket machines.

Police are appealing for information after a series of vandal attacks at Bulwell area tram stops

Proactive high visibility and plain clothes police patrols have been stepped up in affected areas and targeted operations are being carried out to catch offenders and hold them to account

Officers searched the area and reviewed CCTV footage but were unable to identify the offenders.

Police Constable Dan Marshall, of the Bulwell neighbourhood policing team, said: “This is far from being a victimless crime.

"The ticket machines in particular, cost a substantial amount of money to repair and this wilful vandalism is causing inconvenience to law-abiding customers wishing to use the tram network.

“Someone will know who was responsible and we would urge them to come forward if they have any information which could assist us with our inquiries.

“We are actively investigating these incidents and have taken a number of steps to try and prevent further damage, including increased patrols on trams and at stops, but we need members of the public to help us by reporting any acts of vandalism to us at the earliest opportunity so we can investigate and identify those responsible.

“We continue to work closely with our partners at Nottingham Express Transit (NET) to identify and track down suspects as we continue with our inquiries into these incidents.

“We won’t tolerate this sort of behaviour and we are doing everything we can to find who is responsible for these mindless acts of vandalism.”

A NET spokesperson said: "We are determined to help the police to clamp down on any unacceptable behaviour, and will press for the strongest possible penalties for those responsible.

