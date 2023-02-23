The care home, on Squires Avenue, marked this year’s Pancake Day with a pancake race, pancake flipping competition and, of course, lots of pancakes.

The head chef at the home flipped more than 100 pancakes, serving them up with sweet and savoury fillings for all the eager staff and residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “My secret to the best pancakes is all in the whipping.

Pancake Day at Hall Park.

“Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time. I like experimenting with the fillings – the residents’ favourites are spinach and cheese, chocolate spread and banana and of course, good old fashioned lemon and sugar.”

One resident said afterwards: “I absolutely love Pancake Day, it takes me back to my childhood when my mother used to make us all pancakes and we’d all wait in turn for ours hoping the batter would stretch to another. We’ve had so much fun reminiscing and sharing our favourite recipes for fillings.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman for the care home said Hall Park’s varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.