Hucknall was among 14 fire crews were called to the site, off Station Road in Ranskill, on Friday August 5 after more than 1,000 scrap tyres and vehicles went up in a huge inferno.

Crews continued to maintain a presence at the site to dampen down with the help of local plant operators.

The fire and rescue service still remains on scene 13 days after the blaze broke out.

Hucknall firefighters helped tackle the huge Ranskill blaze, the cause of which has been ruled undetermined

Police provided assistance at the scene, with an area cordoned off and local road closures put in place.

Officers also assisted with the evacuation of nearby business premises.

Fire investigation manager Lucie Poxon, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We know this incident has had a huge impact on local people and nearby businesses and we would like to thank everyone for their support.

“Due to the significant damage the fire has caused, our fire investigation has not been able to determine a cause despite our thorough investigating.

“We have been working with our partners at Nottinghamshire Police who suspect this fire was started deliberately. If you have any information, then please pass this on to the police.”