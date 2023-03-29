Chocs Away - Hall Park residents enjoy chocolate-fuelled afternoon courtesy of Nestlé
Staff and residents at Barchester’s Hall Park care home in Bulwell were treated to a chocolate extravaganza courtesy of Ellie Prail and Paul Vernon from one of the world’s best-known confectionery companies.
Residents and patients were invited to think back as far as 1904 when Nestlé first started to sell chocolate bars and how the company was involved in the development of milk chocolate as far back as 1875.
Ellie and Paul hosted a talk about how Nestlé Confectionery was first created and how the company has grown over time to become one of the biggest chocolate manufacturers in the world.
Residents were taken on a virtual tour of one of its factories to see Easter egg production in full swing.
There was an interactive quiz where residents put their chocolate knowledge to the test before Ellie and Paul gave a demonstration on decorating Easter cookies, which everyone then got to sample.
Ellie, Nestlé UK & Ireland business manager, said: “It is so rewarding to take part in such a special event as this – we loved entertaining all the residents. Thanks to everyone at Barchester who took part. It was wonderful to be able to share our story.”
Bex Vernon, Barchester Healthcare resident experience coordinator, saod: “We are excited to work with our amazing partners like Nestlé to bring a range of fantastic experiences into our homes for all to enjoy.
“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities."
Jodie Rakhra, Hall Park general manager, said: “What a wonderfully chocolate-filled afternoon we’ve all had, our residents have grown up eating Nestlé chocolate bars, so they were really interested to hear about how the company first came about and how it has become a global name.
“We’re so grateful to Paul, Ellie and Nestlé for hosting this event and letting us in on all their trade secrets - our residents especially loved seeing how Easter eggs are made.”
Hall Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.