Community day planned for Hucknall town centre

Hucknall Rotary Club is hosting a third Hucknall Community Day in the town centre.
By Andrew StoneContributor
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 12:10 BST

More than 30 stall holders will be promoting their organisations in Market Place on Saturday, September 9, from 10am-3pm.

Other highlights include a tombola, raffles, games and merchandise sales, alongside entertainment throughout the day:

Just one of many stalls set to be part of Hucknall Community Day. (Photo by: Andrew Stone)Just one of many stalls set to be part of Hucknall Community Day. (Photo by: Andrew Stone)
Just one of many stalls set to be part of Hucknall Community Day. (Photo by: Andrew Stone)
10am, Linby cum Papplewick School Choir;

10.30am, Elise Florence Dance Company;

11am, Hucknall Ukulele Group;

11.30am, Elise Florence Dance Company;

Noon, Kirsty's Ceroc Dance Demonstration;

12.30pm, Advantage Martial Arts;

1pm, Hucknall Torkard Ensemble;

2pm, Hucknall Ukulele Group.

