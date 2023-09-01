Community day planned for Hucknall town centre
Hucknall Rotary Club is hosting a third Hucknall Community Day in the town centre.
By Andrew StoneContributor
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 12:10 BST
More than 30 stall holders will be promoting their organisations in Market Place on Saturday, September 9, from 10am-3pm.
Other highlights include a tombola, raffles, games and merchandise sales, alongside entertainment throughout the day:
10am, Linby cum Papplewick School Choir;
10.30am, Elise Florence Dance Company;
11am, Hucknall Ukulele Group;
11.30am, Elise Florence Dance Company;
Noon, Kirsty's Ceroc Dance Demonstration;
12.30pm, Advantage Martial Arts;
1pm, Hucknall Torkard Ensemble;
2pm, Hucknall Ukulele Group.