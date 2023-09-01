Online Newstead florist spreads a little happiness by handing out free flowers

Bunches, of Newstead Village, donated more than 50 beautiful bouquets and sweet pea seed packets to visitors at the Nottingham Arboretum in a bid to spark happiness as they enjoyed the park this summer season.

Dani Turner, Bunches customer experience director, said: “With an unnerving economic climate that brings about concerns over sky-rocketing living costs and more in our local area, we wanted to support our city and help bring a moment of joy to people’s days.

“Sometimes the smallest gestures can go a long way, and by being able to bring a smile to the faces of many by donating dozens of bouquets across the city, we were able to really see how these little moments can really make a difference.

Bunches staff member Laura Platts with one of the bouquets handed out to people in Nottingham. Photo: Bunches

“As many individuals and families are also struggling to keep children entertained this season, we also gifted sweet pea wildflower seeds to enable families to enjoy planting them together and encourage bio-diverse environments around local homes – perfect for sowing in October.

“We encourage everyone to try and do something nice for someone else, whether it’s a neighbour, a friend, or a family member, to help bring some happiness during harder times.”

Bunches has provided the nation with ethical flowers, plants, and gifts since its humble beginnings selling flowers in Mansfield in 1989.

As one of the first florists to offer postal delivery, the firm has now sent more than 10 million gifts to help customers celebrate their meaningful moments.

The business also donates a minimum of 10 per cent of its profits to charitable projects in the UK and overseas and is committed to improving its sustainability credentials.

Dani said: “We’re always looking at ways in which we can make a difference to both people and our planet.