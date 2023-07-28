The west Hucknall representatives have launched a petition to improve parking on the street.

Residents claim Conservative-controlled Nottinghamshire Council has broken promises to convert grassed areas outside their homes into additional parking spaces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Campaigner Paul Craddock with Coun Dave Shaw and Coun Ian Briggs, who are campaigning to relieve parking issues. (Photo by: Ashfield Independents)

They said cars simply cannot park at most times of the day leading to other roads being adversely impacted.

Coun Shaw said: “Residents feel quite rightly aggrieved that the council has still not taken action over their parking issues.

“Just around the corner, on Willow Avenue, grassed areas have been converted to provide additional parking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That is the simple solution – and the lack of parking creates an issue for all residents living around Knoll Avenue.

“I have tried and tried again to force action and have been ignored. The council claims it has not got the money – yet residents watch in frustration as the Tories are spending £18.7 million on a new offices for their councillors just up the road.”

The Ashfield Independents councillors are hoping that a petition will “force” the county council to finally convert the grass verges.

Coun Briggs said, “We are hoping our collective voice will lead to the parking problems on Knoll Avenue being reduced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Getting rid of the grassed areas outside houses and replacing them with additional parking is a sensible solution.

"Residents have been promised this would be sorted years ago and we hope our petition will finally persuade the county council to act. Residents have been let down for far too long.”

In an email seen by councillors, Via East Midlands, which manages the county’s highways on behalf of the county council, said back in 2021: “From a highway point, it is a good option, but understand the cost implications, but ask if it could be considered as a future scheme.”