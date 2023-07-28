News you can trust since 1904
Councillors launch petition for extra parking in Hucknall

Two councillors are working with residents to demand a simple solution to parking problems on Knoll Avenue in Hucknall.
By Ashfield IndependentsContributor
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

The west Hucknall representatives have launched a petition to improve parking on the street.

Residents claim Conservative-controlled Nottinghamshire Council has broken promises to convert grassed areas outside their homes into additional parking spaces.

Coun Dave Shaw, council member for Hucknall West, has joined forces with Coun Ian Briggs, Ashfield Council member for Hucknall West, and will be calling door-to-door to gather support.

Campaigner Paul Craddock with Coun Dave Shaw and Coun Ian Briggs, who are campaigning to relieve parking issues. (Photo by: Ashfield Independents)Campaigner Paul Craddock with Coun Dave Shaw and Coun Ian Briggs, who are campaigning to relieve parking issues. (Photo by: Ashfield Independents)
Campaigner Paul Craddock with Coun Dave Shaw and Coun Ian Briggs, who are campaigning to relieve parking issues. (Photo by: Ashfield Independents)
They said cars simply cannot park at most times of the day leading to other roads being adversely impacted.

Coun Shaw said: “Residents feel quite rightly aggrieved that the council has still not taken action over their parking issues.

“Just around the corner, on Willow Avenue, grassed areas have been converted to provide additional parking.

“That is the simple solution – and the lack of parking creates an issue for all residents living around Knoll Avenue.

“I have tried and tried again to force action and have been ignored. The council claims it has not got the money – yet residents watch in frustration as the Tories are spending £18.7 million on a new offices for their councillors just up the road.”

The Ashfield Independents councillors are hoping that a petition will “force” the county council to finally convert the grass verges.

Coun Briggs said, “We are hoping our collective voice will lead to the parking problems on Knoll Avenue being reduced.

"Getting rid of the grassed areas outside houses and replacing them with additional parking is a sensible solution.

"Residents have been promised this would be sorted years ago and we hope our petition will finally persuade the county council to act. Residents have been let down for far too long.”

In an email seen by councillors, Via East Midlands, which manages the county’s highways on behalf of the county council, said back in 2021: “From a highway point, it is a good option, but understand the cost implications, but ask if it could be considered as a future scheme.”

The county council has been approached for comment.

