Appeal to catch brazen Hucknall bike thief caught in the act on leisure centre CCTV
Police are appealing for the public’s help to catch a man who stole a mountain bike from outside Hucknall Leisure Centre in broad daylight.
At 2pm on Monday, August 15, leisure centre CCTV recorded a man cycle into the car park and proceed to cut off a lock securing a black Trek Mountain bike and then to ride off on it, leaving behind the old bike he rode in on.
Police are also appealing to the public for information on a number of other incidents, including a spate of car vandalism in Hucknall.
Between midday and 7.15pm on Saturday, August 13, road tar was smeared on the rear window and side of a blue Nissan Micra parked on Brookside.
Between midnight and midday on Sunday, August 14, a grey Vauxhall Vivaro parked on a driveway in Perlethorpe Drive had its windscreen smashed and damage caused to the dashboard.
Read More
And between midnight and 1am on Monday, August 15, a blue Peugeot 207 on Harrier Grove had its door handles removed.
Other incidents of theft and anti-social behaviour have also been reported.
Between 12.30am and 8am on Thursday, August 11 a van was broken into on Walk Mill Drive in Hucknall and some tools were stolen.
At around 4.30pm on Thursday, August 11 August, a patio door at a property on Redmile Close in Hucknall was damaged by an unknown projectile.
At 3.50pm on Thursday, August 11, two scramble bikes were being ridden round the lakes and on the pavements on Moor Road in Bestwood Village.