Appeal to catch brazen Hucknall bike thief caught in the act on leisure centre CCTV

At 2pm on Monday, August 15, leisure centre CCTV recorded a man cycle into the car park and proceed to cut off a lock securing a black Trek Mountain bike and then to ride off on it, leaving behind the old bike he rode in on.

Police are also appealing to the public for information on a number of other incidents, including a spate of car vandalism in Hucknall.

Between midday and 7.15pm on Saturday, August 13, road tar was smeared on the rear window and side of a blue Nissan Micra parked on Brookside.

The man stole the bike from where it was locked up outside Hucknall Leisure Centre

Between midnight and midday on Sunday, August 14, a grey Vauxhall Vivaro parked on a driveway in Perlethorpe Drive had its windscreen smashed and damage caused to the dashboard.

And between midnight and 1am on Monday, August 15, a blue Peugeot 207 on Harrier Grove had its door handles removed.

Other incidents of theft and anti-social behaviour have also been reported.

Between 12.30am and 8am on Thursday, August 11 a van was broken into on Walk Mill Drive in Hucknall and some tools were stolen.

At around 4.30pm on Thursday, August 11 August, a patio door at a property on Redmile Close in Hucknall was damaged by an unknown projectile.