Hucknall man admits stealing from town stores after appearing before Nottingham magistrates

Luke Monte, 32, of Broomhill Road, admitted stealing meat items, to the value of £28, from Sainsbury’s on Watnall Road on March 9 and laundry items to the value of £9.99, from Home Bargains on Ashgate Road on March 10.

He also admitted breaking the conditions of a previously-imposed community order by committing the offences.

Both cases were heard at Nottingham Magistrates Court

He was ordered to pay £37.99 compensation and undertake a six-month alcohol dependency treatment course.