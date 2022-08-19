Hucknall man admits stealing from town stores after appearing before Nottingham magistrates
A Hucknall man has pleaded guilty to two counts of theft at Nottingham Magistrates Court.
Luke Monte, 32, of Broomhill Road, admitted stealing meat items, to the value of £28, from Sainsbury’s on Watnall Road on March 9 and laundry items to the value of £9.99, from Home Bargains on Ashgate Road on March 10.
He also admitted breaking the conditions of a previously-imposed community order by committing the offences.
He was ordered to pay £37.99 compensation and undertake a six-month alcohol dependency treatment course.
Also at Nottingham Magistrates Court, Andrew Warne, 57, of Cinderhill Walk, Bulwell, was found guilty in absence of being drunk and disorderly in Old Market Square in Nottingham on June 24 and was fined £120, plus £150 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.