Arrests made after shots fired from vehicle in Hucknall

Police in Hucknall have made “a number of arrests” following reports of a BB gun being fired from a motor vehicle in the town at the weekend.

By John Smith
Published 17th May 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:11 BST

The incident happened on Sunday, May 16, and police want to hear from anyone who may have information relating to it.

Posting on their Facebook page, officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood team said: “We are currently investigating a number of reports from the public and a number of arrests have been made with investigations continuing.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after shots were fired from a vehicle in Hucknall at the weekendPolice are appealing for witnesses to come forward after shots were fired from a vehicle in Hucknall at the weekend
“We are aware from local social media there may be other victims or witnesses who we are yet to speak to.

“If you have any information which may assist our investigations we would urge you to contact us on 101.

“We would like to reassure the community that we are taking these reports seriously and whatever the intentions of those involved a stray pellet could cause significant injury to someone's eyes, for example, or cause damage to property.

“Our message is it is not funny to go around shooting people with a BB gun and is a sure-fire way to have your local community turn against you.”